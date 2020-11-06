SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on SilverBow Resources (SBOW) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -34.5% and a 17.2% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and Goodrich Petroleum.

SilverBow Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Based on SilverBow Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.85 million and GAAP net loss of $306 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.7 million and had a net profit of $64.7 million.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.