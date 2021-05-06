Silicon Motion (SIMO) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Silicon Motion (SIMO) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 66.8% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Silicon Motion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Silicon Motion’s market cap is currently $2.36B and has a P/E ratio of 31.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits, and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.