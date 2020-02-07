Silicon Motion (SIMO) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Silicon Motion (SIMO) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 55.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Silicon Motion has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.40, a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Nomura also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Silicon Motion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $15.11 million.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits, and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.