Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Gary Mobley from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.60, close to its 52-week low of $71.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 46.8% success rate. Mobley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Cadence Design, and Microchip.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicon Laboratories is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.80, a 55.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $122.90 and a one-year low of $71.43. Currently, Silicon Laboratories has an average volume of 333.8K.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio & radio, modems and TV & video product categories.