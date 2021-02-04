Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Receives a Buy from Needham

Catie Powers- February 4, 2021, 1:10 PM EDT

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Silicon Laboratories (SLAB), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.43, close to its 52-week high of $144.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 65.1% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Silicon Laboratories with a $146.86 average price target, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on January 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Based on Silicon Laboratories’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $221 million and net profit of $3.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $223 million and had a net profit of $20.18 million.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio & radio, modems and TV & video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

