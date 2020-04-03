Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 44.9% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Silicon Laboratories with a $107.80 average price target.

Silicon Laboratories’ market cap is currently $3.53B and has a P/E ratio of 189.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.85.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio & radio, modems and TV & video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

