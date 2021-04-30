Silicom (SILC) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Silicom (SILC) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Silicom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.00.

The company has a one-year high of $59.27 and a one-year low of $28.89. Currently, Silicom has an average volume of 65.12K.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.