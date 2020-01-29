Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Receives a Hold from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Hold rating on Silgan Holdings (SLGN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.1% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Silgan Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Silgan Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $34.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $38.2 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Silgan Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following segments: Metal Containers, Closures and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.