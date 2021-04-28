Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Buy rating on Silgan Holdings (SLGN) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 46.9% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silgan Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.75.

Silgan Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.76B and has a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SLGN in relation to earlier this year.

Silgan Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following segments: Metal Containers, Closures and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products. The Closures segment comprises of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products. The Plastic Containers segment covers custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. The company was founded by R. Philip Silver and D. Greg Horrigan in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.