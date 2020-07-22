Signature Bank (SBNY) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Signature Bank (SBNY). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $109.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 46.8% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Associated Banc-Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Signature Bank with a $122.64 average price target, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

Signature Bank’s market cap is currently $5.46B and has a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial bank services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.