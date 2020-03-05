Signature Bank (SBNY) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Signature Bank (SBNY), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Signature Bank with a $157.71 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $148.64 and a one-year low of $111.91. Currently, Signature Bank has an average volume of 391.5K.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial bank services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.