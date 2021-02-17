Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Howard Kim- February 17, 2021, 6:18 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 70.7% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Travere Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sigilon Therapeutics with a $53.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing a new class of therapeutics and functional cures for patients with chronic diseases by providing stable and durable levels of therapeutic molecules to patients.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts