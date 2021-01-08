Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Howard Kim- January 8, 2021, 6:29 AM EDT

After Barclays and Jefferies gave Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Michelle Gilson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sigilon Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Travere Therapeutics, Stoke Therapeutics, and Amryt Pharma.

Sigilon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.75, a 57.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing a new class of therapeutics and functional cures for patients with chronic diseases by providing stable and durable levels of therapeutic molecules to patients.

