Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Sierra Wireless (SWIR), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Moschopoulos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 66.4% success rate. Moschopoulos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Descartes, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sierra Wireless with a $19.66 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.22 and a one-year low of $7.51. Currently, Sierra Wireless has an average volume of 234.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Solutions; Enterprise Solutions; and Internet-of-Things Services (IoT). The OEM Solutions segment includes standards-based wireless technologies and support open source initiatives that enable OEMs and system integrators to get IoT solutions to market faster. The Enterprise Solutions segment focuses in networking solutions comprised of cellular gateways and routers that are complemented by cloud-based services and on-premise software for secure device and network management. The Internet-of-Things Services segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.