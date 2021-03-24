Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Steven Li reiterated a Hold rating on Sierra Wireless (SWIR) today and set a price target of C$19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.70.

Li has an average return of 9.4% when recommending Sierra Wireless.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is ranked #442 out of 7399 analysts.

Sierra Wireless has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.55.

The company has a one-year high of $22.22 and a one-year low of $4.83. Currently, Sierra Wireless has an average volume of 354.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Solutions; Enterprise Solutions; and Internet-of-Things Services (IoT). The OEM Solutions segment includes standards-based wireless technologies and support open source initiatives that enable OEMs and system integrators to get IoT solutions to market faster. The Enterprise Solutions segment focuses in networking solutions comprised of cellular gateways and routers that are complemented by cloud-based services and on-premise software for secure device and network management. The Internet-of-Things Services segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

