Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Sierra Oncology (SRRA) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Oncology with a $29.00 average price target, implying a 56.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Sierra Oncology’s market cap is currently $215.4M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.99.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It engages in the business of researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.