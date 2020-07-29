Sierra Metals (SMTS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 67.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.58, a 46.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.75 and a one-year low of $0.45. Currently, Sierra Metals has an average volume of 789.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SMTS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.