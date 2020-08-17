Sierra Metals (SMTS) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS), with a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 44.6% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Comstock Mining.

Sierra Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.80, which is a 71.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.75 and a one-year low of $0.45. Currently, Sierra Metals has an average volume of 823K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SMTS in relation to earlier this year.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.