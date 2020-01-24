Sierra Metals (SMTS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 39.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Metals with a $4.25 average price target, which is a 162.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Based on Sierra Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.65 million.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.