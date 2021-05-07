Sierra Metals (SMTS) Receives a Buy from CIBC

CIBC analyst Raphael de Souza reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS) today and set a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.77, close to its 52-week high of $3.92.

Souza has an average return of 73.4% when recommending Sierra Metals.

According to TipRanks.com, Souza is ranked #901 out of 7492 analysts.

Sierra Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.32, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.15 price target.

Sierra Metals’ market cap is currently $626.8M and has a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.86.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.