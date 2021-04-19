Sierra Metals (SMTS) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS) today and set a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Chakana Copper.

Sierra Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.31, representing a 46.6% upside. In a report issued on April 16, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.50 price target.

Sierra Metals’ market cap is currently $483.5M and has a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.36.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.