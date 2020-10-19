Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Sierra Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Sierra Bancorp’s market cap is currently $270.7M and has a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.92.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bank of Sierra, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its lending activities include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, and consumer loans. It also offers deposit products for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in November 2000 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.