Sientra (SIEN) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti assigned a Buy rating to Sientra (SIEN) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sientra with a $6.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.71 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Sientra has an average volume of 730.6K.

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini in August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.