Sientra (SIEN) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sientra (SIEN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 59.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Sientra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Sientra’s market cap is currently $262.4M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -278.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIEN in relation to earlier this year.

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini in August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.