Sientra (SIEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Maxim Group and Canaccord Genuity gave Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Sientra today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 69.7% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sientra with a $7.33 average price target, a 54.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.71 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Sientra has an average volume of 719.8K.

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini in August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.