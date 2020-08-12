Sientra (SIEN) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Sientra (SIEN) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 48.4% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sientra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.67, a 54.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Sientra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.93 million and GAAP net loss of $28.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.48 million.

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini in August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.