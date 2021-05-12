Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Brian Anderson- May 11, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) received a Buy rating and a EUR54.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz on May 10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.95, close to its 52-week high of $60.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 66.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.61, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR56.00 price target.

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.97 billion and net profit of $443 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.69 billion and had a net profit of $411 million.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

