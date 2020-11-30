Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Receives a Hold from UBS

UBS analyst Thando Skosana maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) on November 27 and set a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.28.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $52.31 average price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.