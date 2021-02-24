Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Receives a Hold from UBS

In a report issued on February 22, Thando Skosana from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), with a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.80, close to its 52-week high of $60.50.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $59.73 average price target, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.50 and a one-year low of $33.40. Currently, Siemens Healthineers AG has an average volume of 363.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

