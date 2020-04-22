Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Brian Anderson- April 22, 2020, 1:42 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), with a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.2% and a 38.8% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.07, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG’s market cap is currently $40.3B and has a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -25.66.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

