Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Receives a Hold from Goldman Sachs

Catie Powers- May 5, 2020, 5:16 AM EDT

In a report released today, Veronika Dubajova from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), with a price target of EUR32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Dubajova is ranked #4720 out of 6520 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Hold with an average price target of $42.23, implying a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG’s market cap is currently $44.23B and has a P/E ratio of 26.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -26.77.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

