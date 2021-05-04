Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Receives a Hold from DZ BANK AG

In a report released today, Elmar Kraus from DZ BANK AG maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.95, close to its 52-week high of $60.50.

Kraus has an average return of 17.3% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraus is ranked #3260 out of 7491 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.98, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Healthineers AG’s market cap is currently $65.6B and has a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.