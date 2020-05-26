Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Receives a Buy from Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Lisa Bedell Clive maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) today and set a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Clive is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Clive covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius SE & Co, and DaVita.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $44.92, implying a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.00 and a one-year low of $33.40. Currently, Siemens Healthineers AG has an average volume of 675.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.