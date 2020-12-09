Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Got Some Good News

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Jungling upgraded Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) to Buy today and set a price target of EUR46.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.28.

Jungling has an average return of 4.5% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungling is ranked #5397 out of 7138 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.22, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Healthineers AG’s market cap is currently $47.56B and has a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.04.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.