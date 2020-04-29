Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Falko Friedrichs from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), with a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is ranked #2649 out of 6525 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.03, a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR32.00 price target.

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion and net profit of $301 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.3 billion and had a net profit of $341 million.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.