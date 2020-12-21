Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) on December 8 and set a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.32, close to its 52-week high of $50.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.6% and a 49.2% success rate. Girod covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.62, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR46.40 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.95 and a one-year low of $33.40. Currently, Siemens Healthineers AG has an average volume of 754.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.