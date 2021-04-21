Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

Austin Angelo- April 21, 2021, 1:45 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, David Adlington from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), with a price target of EUR55.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Adlington is ranked #6968 out of 7459 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $60.23 average price target, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Healthineers AG’s market cap is currently $62.84B and has a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.94.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts