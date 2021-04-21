Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released yesterday, David Adlington from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), with a price target of EUR55.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $60.23 average price target, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG’s market cap is currently $62.84B and has a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.94.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.