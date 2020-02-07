Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Scott Bardo maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.55, close to its 52-week high of $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bardo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Bardo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as LivaNova, Qiagen, and Alcon.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.94.

The company has a one-year high of $49.00 and a one-year low of $38.75. Currently, Siemens Healthineers AG has an average volume of 227.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.