Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) Receives a Sell from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on April 2, Akash Gupta from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF), with a price target of EUR12.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.50.

Gupta said:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Siemens Gamesa vor Quartalszahlen auf “Underweight” mit einem Kursziel von 12,50 Euro belassen. Wegen der Belastungen im Zuge der Covid-19-Krise senkte Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Prognose fur die Marge im Geschaftsjahr 2019/2020. Er liegt damit unter dem Ziel des Windkraftkonzerns./ajx/zb Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 18:58 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 19:03 / BST Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Gupta has an average return of 6.9% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked #2959 out of 6217 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $15.33 average price target.

Based on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2 billion and GAAP net loss of $174 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 billion and had a net profit of $18 million.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.