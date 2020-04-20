Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) Gets a Sell Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Akash Gupta maintained a Sell rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) on April 17 and set a price target of EUR12.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.00.

Gupta has an average return of 3.0% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked #1346 out of 6484 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.92.

Based on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2 billion and GAAP net loss of $174 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 billion and had a net profit of $18 million.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.