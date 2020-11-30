Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released today, Douglas Lindahl from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF), with a price target of EUR29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.41.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $29.33.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.’s market cap is currently $22.59B and has a P/E ratio of -27.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.31.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.