Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released today, Douglas Lindahl from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF), with a price target of EUR32.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Energy, Siemens AG, and Sulzer AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.21.

Based on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion and net profit of $11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $174 million.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.