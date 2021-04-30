Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) Gets a Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Ajay Patel maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) today and set a price target of EUR40.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.80.

Patel has an average return of 4.3% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #2139 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $40.97 average price target, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR35.00 price target.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.’s market cap is currently $25.41B and has a P/E ratio of -31.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.91.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.