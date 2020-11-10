Siemens Energy (SMEGF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Jefferies gave Siemens Energy (Other OTC: SMEGF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Berenberg Bank. Analyst Phil Buller maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy today and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.00.

Siemens Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.84, implying a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Societe Generale also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR26.00 price target.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.