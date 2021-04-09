Siemens Energy (SMEGF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and UBS gave Siemens Energy (Other OTC: SMEGF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Andreas Willi maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is ranked #1771 out of 7435 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $42.78 average price target, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR36.00 price target.

Siemens Energy’s market cap is currently $25.43B and has a P/E ratio of -17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.41.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.

