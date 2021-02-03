Siemens Energy (SMEGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Simon Toennessen maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.45.

Toennessen has an average return of 55.8% when recommending Siemens Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $38.56 average price target, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report issued on January 21, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR31.00 price target.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.