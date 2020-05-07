Siebert Williams Shank & Co’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co assigned a Hold rating to Laredo Petroleum (LPI), with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laredo Petroleum is a Hold with an average price target of $0.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $0.34. Currently, Laredo Petroleum has an average volume of 7.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LPI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.