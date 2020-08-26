Siebert Williams Shank & Co’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy (SM) on August 13 and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -21.1% and a 25.7% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SM Energy with a $4.14 average price target, representing a 59.8% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on SM Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $170 million and GAAP net loss of $89.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $407 million and had a net profit of $50.39 million.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.