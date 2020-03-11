Siebert Williams Shank & Co’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report issued on March 9, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Hold rating on Laredo Petroleum (LPI), with a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.89, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -29.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Laredo Petroleum with a $1.42 average price target, which is a 215.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Laredo Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $242 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $150 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LPI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.