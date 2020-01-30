Siebert Williams Shank & Co’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Hold rating on Oasis Petroleum (OAS), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.21, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.2% and a 27.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Laredo Petroleum, and Gulfport Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oasis Petroleum is a Hold with an average price target of $4.08.

The company has a one-year high of $7.15 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, Oasis Petroleum has an average volume of 12.35M.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.